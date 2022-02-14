Highlights of Curling Women's Round Robin Session 6
Wang Rui of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between South Korea and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
(L to R) Wang Rui, Zhang Lijun and Dong Ziqi of China compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between South Korea and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Han Yu of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between South Korea and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Jennifer Dodds (C) of Great Britain competes during the curling women's round robin session 6 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Vicky Wright (1st L) of Great Britain competes during the curling women's round robin session 6 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Mathilde Halse of Denmark competes during the curling women's round robin session 6 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
