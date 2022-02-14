China's Gu Ailing into women's freeski slopestyle finals at Beijing 2022

Gu Ailing of China competes during women's freeski slopestyle qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Gu Ailing qualified for the freeskiing women's slopestyle finals with a score of 79.38 points after two rounds qualification at Beijing 2022 here on Monday.

China's prodigy Gu placed third with 79.38 points among 12 qualifiers, while the 18-year-old Chinese Yang Shuorui failed to qualify for Tuesday's finals.

Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, who currently ranks world no.1 in slopestyle, took the lead with 86.15 points. Joanne Killi of Norway scored 86.00 to came second. The defending champion Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland was eliminated in 48.96 points.

