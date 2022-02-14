China's Rong Ge into Beijing 2022 women's snowboard big air final

Xinhua) 13:09, February 14, 2022

Rong Ge of China competes during women's snowboard big air qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Rong Ge qualified for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics women's snowboard big air final on the ninth at Big Air Shougang on Monday, while newly crowned slopestyle champion Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand led the qualification.

In the first run, Rong performed a frontside double cork underflip with Indy grab but failed to land, receiving only 10.75 points.

The 19-year-old improved on her second run with a frontside 720 weddle and got 64.00 points.

In her last and final run, Rong stomped a cab double cork underflip weddle to move up to ninth with a combined score of 129.75 to qualify for the final.

"I didn't have enough competition experience before, but I met lots of new friends at the Beijing Winter Olympics," said Rong. "Zoi is my idol, I'm happy and honored to be able to compete with these girls.

"I will do my best and enjoy the competition tomorrow."

With two impressive 1080 performances in her first and third runs, Sadowski Synnott, bronze medalist in the event at PyeongChang 2018, headed into the final with a combined score of 176.50 points.

"I am super satisfied with my performance and happy to so be healthy and riding," said Sadowski Synnott.

"The venue is pretty beautiful and I still can't really believe we were snowboarding in an industrial area. The jump is perfect," she added.

Reigning Olympic champion and World Cup leader Anna Gasser of Austria qualified on the sixth, while Japan occupied three slots in the 12-athlete final.

The women's snowboard big air final will take place on Tuesday.

