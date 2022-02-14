We Are China

Highlights of women's snowboard big air qualification

Xinhua) 13:10, February 14, 2022

Hanne Eilertsen of Norway competes during the women's snowboard big air qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Lucile Lefevre of France competes during the women's snowboard big air qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Rong Ge of China falls during women's snowboard big air qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

