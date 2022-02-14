Highlights of women's snowboard big air qualification
Hanne Eilertsen of Norway competes during the women's snowboard big air qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Lucile Lefevre of France competes during the women's snowboard big air qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Rong Ge of China falls during women's snowboard big air qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Rong Ge of China competes during women's snowboard big air qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Rong Ge of China competes during women's snowboard big air qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
