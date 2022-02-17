Highlights of snowboard contests at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 14:50, February 17, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Following are the highlights of the 11 snowboard medal events at the Genting Snow Park and Big Air Shougang venue at Beijing 2022.

WOMEN'S SLOPESTYLE

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand won the first Winter Olympic gold for her country in the final run of the 12-woman final with 92.88 points.

MEN'S SLOPESTYLE

After pulling off a triple cork 1800, Su Yiming made history as China's first male snowboarder to win an Olympic medal. It was a "dream come true" moment for the 17-year-old when he shared the podium with his idols Max Parrot (gold) and Mark McMorris (bronze) of Canada.

WOMEN'S PARALLEL GIANT SLALOM

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic successfully defended her Olympic title in 43.74 seconds. As the first athlete to win gold in two different disciplines at the same Olympic Winter Games at PyeongChang 2018, Ledecka failed to defend her Alpine skiing super-G title at Beijing 2022, finishing fifth.

MEN'S PARALLEL GIANT SLALOM

Austria's Benjamin Karl won, edging Slovenia's Tim Mastnak by 0.82 seconds when the latter missed a gate before the finish line.

WOMEN'S HALFPIPE

American snowboard talent Chloe Kim retained Olympic women's halfpipe gold at Beijing 2022 with the world's top-level tricks in her first run in the final. China's No. 1 Cai Xuetong and PyeongChang 2018 silver medalist Liu Jiayu finished fourth and eighth apiece.

MEN'S HALFPIPE

Second to Shaun White at the PyeongChang 2018, Japan's 23-year-old talent Ayumu Hirano ended White's dominance in an epic final at Beijing 2022.

His stunning five-trick routine, including a back-to-back triple cork 1440, a back-to-back double cork 1260 and a double cork 1440, indicates that a new era for snowboarding halfpipe has begun.

WOMEN'S CROSS

A six-time world champion and 10-time X Games champion, 36-year-old Jacobellis ended her 16-year wait for a gold in the women's snowboard cross in her fifth Olympic appearance.

MEN'S CROSS

Three-time Olympian Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria clinched a narrow win, beating the closest follower Eliot Grondin from Canada by centimeters at the finish line.

MIXED TEAM CROSS

American duo Baumgartner, 40, and Jacobellis, 36, won the Olympic debut event, becoming the oldest male and female riders crowned in Winter Games history.

WOMEN'S BIG AIR

Anna Gasser of Austria defended her women's snowboard Big Air title with a stunning 1260 performance in the final run at Beijing 2022.

With a combined score of 160.00 points in the last two runs, China's Rong Ge ended fifth, making breakthrough for China in this event.

MEN'S BIG AIR

Chinese teenage sensation Su Yiming claimed the Olympic gold medal in the men's snowboard Big Air with a stylish show, adding to his silver medal in the slopestyle event. His victory also marks China's new Olympic records of medals.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)