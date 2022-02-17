We Are China

Beijing 2022: freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification

Xinhua) 10:51, February 17, 2022

Wu Meng of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing prepares to start during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing (L) and Rachael Karker of Canada react during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

