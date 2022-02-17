Beijing 2022: freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification
Wu Meng of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing prepares to start during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing (L) and Rachael Karker of Canada react during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Chinese athlete Gu Ailing competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Applications of sci-tech achievements at Winter Olympics reflect China's strength to build bright future with world
- Paris to hold new model of Olympics in 2024, says chief organizer
- Foreign journalists covering Beijing 2022 invited to experience Chinese culture
- '22 Games enjoy flurry of creative insurance
- Decades of efforts behind eco-friendly Olympics
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.