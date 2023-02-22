Highlights of FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships

Xinhua) 11:27, February 22, 2023

Andreas Prommegger of Austria reacts during the Men's Parallel Slalom competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Andreas Prommegger of Austria competes during the Men's Parallel Slalom competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Arvid Auner of Austria competes during the Men's Parallel Slalom competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Julie Zogg of Switzerland competes during the Women's Parallel Slalom competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Sabine Schoeffmann of Austria competes during the Women's Parallel Slalom competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Skiers compete during the Women's Parallel Slalom competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Julie Zogg (C) of Switzerland, silver medalist Ladina Jenny (L) of Switzerland and bronze medalist Sabine Schoeffmann of Austria pose during the awarding ceremony of the Women's Parallel Slalom competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Andreas Prommegger (C) of Austria, silver medalist Arvid Auner (L) of Austria and bronze medalist Arnaud Gaudet of Canada pose during the awarding ceremony of the Men's Parallel Slalom competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

