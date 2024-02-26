Beijing 2022 snowboard gold medalist Su Yiming aims high in Milano-Cortina 2026

HOHHOT, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- After his remarkable success at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Su Yiming took some time off, embracing the quiet away from the spotlight and delving into new sports like surfing.

This break allowed the Beijing 2022 men's snowboard Big Air winner and slopestyle runner-up a moment of respite and reflection.

The 2023-2024 season is witnessing the resurgence of this Chinese snowboarding sensation. Su has already secured a gold and a silver in the highly competitive FIS World Cup.

He also bagged two gold medals at China's ongoing National Winter Games.

Now, standing at the threshold of 20, Su sets his sights on the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

"My goal remains unchanged, which is to win the Olympic gold," he declared.

However, Su candidly acknowledged that the preparations for his second Winter Olympics will be significantly more challenging than those for Beijing 2022.

"I joined Beijing 2022 as a newcomer. Now, not only my body but also my mentality, along with various off-court factors, will make the preparations for the next Olympics even more challenging," he admitted.

The emotional release after his victories at the National Winter Games was profound, as hundreds witnessed him embracing his family with tears after the Big Air event and jubilantly tossing his snowboard into the air after winning the slopestyle competition.

The journey to the National Winter Games, fraught with the pressure of being an Olympic champion, an ankle injury, and unpredictable weather, felt even more burdensome than his experience in Beijing 2022.

The pressure, perhaps a constant companion due to early fame and being in the spotlight, is something Su acknowledged he must navigate throughout his long professional career.

Describing himself, Su used three short phrases to capture his personality: "A perfectionist, a person eager for victory, and a thoughtful individual." However, he also iterated that he is constantly refining and balancing these aspects.

"In training, I am a perfectionist, wanting to execute every move flawlessly," Su said.

Yet, he emphasized that he must compromise between the pursuit of perfection and the necessity of pragmatism. This was evident in the National Winter Games, where he had to lower the difficulty of his jumps and tricks, even if it meant finishing in a way he didn't favor.

Situations requiring a quick change of mindset may have left him conflicted, but this realism is inherent in competitive sports.

"I am very eager for results. In competitions, I am very determined to win gold. I will spare no effort, giving my all to get the gold medal," said Su.

While snowboarding in the public eye is often associated with adventurous maneuvers, Su insisted, "I'm not much of a risk-taker. Every new move I attempt, every choice I make is thoroughly considered."

This approach aligns with the image Su has crafted for himself post-Beijing Winter Olympics. Whether standing calmly on the sidelines or exuding intense emotions, he radiates a mature and composed demeanor, displaying an aura that surpasses his age.

"I am more mature now, especially in terms of my mindset," Su stated.

In the competitive snowboard world where "rising to fame early" is becoming a trend, Su now faces challenges from even younger competitors, transitioning from the role of super rookie to a target for other athletes.

"Seeing the efforts of these teenagers, I still want to keep my skills at the highest level and it requires significant effort," Su remarked.

Now, every single FIS World Cup stop of Big Air and Slopestyle can attract nearly 60 participants, and Su's training and preparation are now under the scrutiny of snowboarding elites worldwide.

He also mentioned the fact that the difficulty level of jumps and tricks of Big Air and slopestyle is on the rise. The once gold-worthy jumps, like a 1440-degree spin, are now considered a warm-up routine.

"But I believe that snowboarding is not merely a sport driven solely by the pursuit of difficulty. It's also important to infuse one's understanding of riding styles in competitions," Su noted, promising that at the 2026 Winter Olympics, snowboard fans can expect more inspired moves from him.

Even the relaxation period after Beijing 2022 didn't mean Su ceased the exploration of snowboarding inspiration.

"I went to many places, met many people, and experienced various things, gaining a deeper understanding of my life. These experiences are interconnected with snowboarding. Many snowboarding moves and principles are derived from these experiences," he explained.

Back on the training ground, Su is continuously experimenting with new skills and styles. Practicing with some of the world's best athletes, Su and them have formed a passionate group dedicated to improving their ridings and understanding of snowboarding.

"We are the first ones up the mountain in the morning, and we keep practicing until the sun sets, only coming down when the slopes close," he said.

Beyond the slopes, the influence that comes with fame demands Su to navigate various facets of life.

Although he said his primary focus remains on preparing for the 2026 Winter Olympics, he has recognized that his life journey is long, and he is eager to explore all possibilities in his career and life.

"Anything is possible for me," he said.

Expressing gratitude for his fans, Su values the significant role he plays as a role model for young people participating in winter sports. He initiated his charity fund in 2023, aiming to promote the development of youth sports education.

"As a snowboarder, an athlete, I always want to achieve better results in competitions, and I also have a crucial task of promoting snowboarding, making more people understand and embrace the sport," he stated.

