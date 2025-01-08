China to send 48 athletes to Winter Universiade in Turin

Xinhua) 10:26, January 08, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China officially announced its delegation for the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy on Tuesday.

The 84-member delegation includes 48 athletes from 13 universities, who will compete in Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, curling and short track speed skating.

The athletes' average age is 22, with 45 of them making their debut at a world multi-sport event.

In preparation, China University Sports Federation has organized a series of selection events. Training camps are currently taking place in Beijing and Northeastern China's Jilin Province.

Liu Lixin, head of the Chinese delegation, expressed the hope that the athletes would showcase the positive image of China's younger generation on the global stage, build international friendships with youth worldwide, and foster cultural exchange among the participating teams.

The 11-sport Winter Universiade, which will be held in Turin from January 13 to 23, has attracted over 2,600 athletes and officials from 55 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)