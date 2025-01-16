China strengthens IP protection for upcoming Asian Winter Games

January 16, 2025

People pose for photos with a snow sculpture of "Binbin," mascot of the 2025 Asian Winter Games, at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top intellectual property regulator said on Wednesday that it has approved and registered 19 special symbols for the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025, including the emblem and mascots, to ensure comprehensive IP protection for the event.

Scheduled from Feb. 7 to 14 in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang Province, the games will be another major international ice and snow event hosted by China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Guo Wen, a senior official of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), said that a fast-track review process for patent applications related to the event has been established, with six design patents already approved.

She noted that the CNIPA has been committed to enhancing the trademark application review process, addressing any malicious registrations in accordance with the law, and ensuring the successful registration of trademarks under the international system.

Since late December, the CNIPA has launched a campaign to address various IP violations related to the event, providing specific guidance to major livestreaming and e-commerce platforms, such as Douyin and JD, that sell authorized products associated with the games.

Guo said that greater efforts have been made to promote policies and laws on copyright, trademarks and patents, encouraging businesses and the public to raise IP awareness and contribute to the success of the event.

