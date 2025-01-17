Curling men's round robin session at Winter Universiade: China vs. Canada
Yu Sen of China competes during the curling men's round robin session match between China and Canada at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Ayden Whittmire (C) of Canada competes during the curling men's round robin session match between China and Canada at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Adam Bukurak (C) of Canada competes during the curling men's round robin session match between China and Canada at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Hou Fuqiang of China instructs his teammates to sweep during the curling men's round robin session match between China and Canada at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Liang Zhengzhao (C) of China watches as his teammate Hou Fuqiang (L) sweeps during the curling men's round robin session match between China and Canada at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Liang Zhengzhao (back) and Yu Sen of China sweep during the curling men's round robin session match between China and Canada at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Liang Zhengzhao (R) and Hou Fuqiang (L) of China sweep during the curling men's round robin session match between China and Canada at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Hou Fuqiang of China competes during the curling men's round robin session match between China and Canada at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Photos
