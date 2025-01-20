Curling women's round robin session at Winter Universiade: China vs. Italy

Xinhua) 13:19, January 20, 2025

Pei Junhang (R), Tan Siting of China sweep during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Qu Ruoxuan, Pei Junhang (R) of China compete the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Ye Zixuan (R) of China, exchanges souvenirs and pins with Rachele Scalese of Italy before the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Qu Ruoxuan (C) of China delivers a stone during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Giada Zambelli of Italy reacts during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Yin Ziyi of China (2nd L) shakes hands with Rachele Scalese of Italy before the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Pei Junhang of China delivers a stone during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Qu Ruoxuan of China celebrates during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Qu Ruoxuan (L) and Tan Siting sweep during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Qu Ruoxuan (R) and Pei Junhang of China compete during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Yin Ziyi (front) of China celebrates with teammates during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Pei Junhang of China delivers a stone during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Players of both sides greet each other after the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Pei Junhang, Yin Ziyi, Tan Siting, Qu Ruoxuan (L to R) communicate with each other during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Qu Ruoxuan of China delivers a stone during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Yin Ziyi (C), Qu Ruoxuan (L) and Tan Siting of China compete during the curling women's round robin session match between China and Italy at the Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

