Dedicated express service in operation for Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games

HARBIN, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, the D8003 train departed from Harbin to Yabuli West Station, officially marking the launch of the dedicated express railway line for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin.

The express service for Harbin 2025 includes six high-speed trains running between Harbin and Yabuli West Station, as well as six conventional trains linking Harbin and Yabuli South Station. These services are designed to meet the anticipated surge in passenger demand during the Games, which will be held from February 7 to 14.

Currently, a total of 51 high-speed trains passing through Yabuli West Station have been scheduled. These trains operate at intervals of as short as seven minutes, with the fastest travel time between Harbin and Yabuli West reduced to just over an hour. Additionally, 12 conventional trains stop at Yabuli Station, and a new direct line between Beijing and Yabuli South Station has been introduced to further enhance transportation capacity for Harbin 2025.

According to Sun Jiahui, a staff member at China Railway Harbin Group, the newly launched trains are equipped with advanced technologies to withstand extreme winter conditions, and the cabins have been designed to enhance both efficiency and comfort.

"The trains offer larger capacities and dedicated storage areas for snow sports equipment, meeting the diverse needs of passengers," Sun explained.

To accommodate the smooth travel of athletes, event staff and media personnel, special ticket windows have been set up at stations including Harbin Station, Harbin West Station and Yabuli West Station. Dedicated waiting areas, streamlined entry and exit procedures and a customer service hotline have also been put in place.

The Asian Winter Games-themed decorations, including timetables and stickers on the trains, created a festive and exciting atmosphere, setting the stage for the upcoming Games.

"The Yabuli express lines are a key part of our efforts to support Harbin 2025. We are committed to providing comprehensive services to ensure smooth transportation during the event," said Zhang Tianshuang, deputy station director at Yabuli West Station.

