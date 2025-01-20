China wins mixed team aerials gold at Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Lake Placid

Xinhua) 13:42, January 20, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese team claimed gold in the mixed team aerials at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Lake Placid on Sunday.

The team comprised Xu Mengtao, Li Xinpeng, and Sun Jiaxu, a combination of veteran experience and youthful talent, secured victory with a total score of 328.41 points.

Team Canada 2 finished second with 289.17 points, while the Australian team took bronze with 277.63 points.

Xu and Sun had already won gold in the women's and men's individual aerials events earlier in this competition.

The next World Cup aerials event is scheduled to take place in Lac-Beauport, Quebec, Canada, from January 25 to 26.

