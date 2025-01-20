Home>>
China wins mixed team aerials gold at Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Lake Placid
(Xinhua) 13:42, January 20, 2025
NEW YORK, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese team claimed gold in the mixed team aerials at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Lake Placid on Sunday.
The team comprised Xu Mengtao, Li Xinpeng, and Sun Jiaxu, a combination of veteran experience and youthful talent, secured victory with a total score of 328.41 points.
Team Canada 2 finished second with 289.17 points, while the Australian team took bronze with 277.63 points.
Xu and Sun had already won gold in the women's and men's individual aerials events earlier in this competition.
The next World Cup aerials event is scheduled to take place in Lac-Beauport, Quebec, Canada, from January 25 to 26.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese snowboarder Yang Wenlong claims career first world cup gold in Austria
- Growing popularity of skiing boosts sales of ski suits
- Chinese freeskier Liu claims maiden big air World Cup victory
- In pics: Changchun Jingyuetan Int'l Vasaloppet Ski Festival
- Forging friendship on the slopes: Chinese, Japanese youth unite through skiing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.