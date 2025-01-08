Growing popularity of skiing boosts sales of ski suits

People's Daily Online) 09:21, January 08, 2025

As the popularity of winter sports continues to rise, ski suits are experiencing a peak season in sales. According to a report by Alibaba's online marketplace Tmall, the sales of ski suits surged by over 50 percent during the shopping season at the end of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year.

Ski enthusiasts ski at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin city, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Topics related to ski suits have been gaining significant attention on social media platforms. On Xiaohongshu, there are over 80,000 posts about ski suits, with users often asking where to purchase the ski suits mentioned in the posts.

"I spent over 7,000 yuan (about $955.19) on the ski jacket and pants," said a ski enthusiast surnamed Geng. He believes that a ski suit is a crucial sports item, and he is willing to invest in quality gear as it directly impacts the skiing experience.

A tourist skies at a ski resort in Badong county, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, on Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

"I didn't start by splurging that much money right away. When I first began skiing, I rented ski suits," Geng explained. "However, the rented ski suits were often damp, and my size wasn't always available. After skiing more frequently, I found it more convenient to wear my own clothes."

Geng said that a complete set of skiing equipment, including snowboard, goggles, snowshoes, etc., now costs around 40,000 yuan.

Data from the JD Research Institute for Consumption and Industrial Development shows that 48.7 percent of experienced skiers are willing to invest in a set of professional equipment, while 38.2 percent own different ski suits and 56.6 percent spend over 5,000 yuan on ski gear and apparel.

Photo shows ski suits on display during the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2023 on Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

In the past, the domestic ski apparel market was dominated by foreign brands.

"With Beijing winning the bid to host the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the development of ski facilities in China has gained momentum. Skiing has evolved from being a niche and high-end sport to one that is widely participated in," said Wu Bin, vice chairman of the Beijing Ski Association.

Tourists ski at a ski resort in Yinchuan city, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Dec. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This growth has created a significant demand for beginner and intermediate ski equipment. During the holiday shopping season from mid to late December, 2024, domestic brand ISEE MIGGA saw a sales increase of over 500 percent year on year, while another brand, awka 3L, sold more than 2,000 ski suits in a single day. Among the top 10 best-selling ski suits on Tmall (as of Dec. 31, 2024), seven were domestic brands.

"Chinese ski suit brands cater to the preferences of Chinese consumers, reflecting their aesthetic tastes. With most skiers in China being beginners or at an intermediate level, there is ample opportunity for domestic brands to grow," Wu explained.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)