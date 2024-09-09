Gu Ailing, Zhang Kexin dominate FIS freeski World Cup opener in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Winter Olympic champion Gu Ailing and Zhang Kexin ensured a one-two finish at the opening event of the 2024-2025 FIS Freeski World Cup halfpipe competition in Cardrona, New Zealand on Monday.

Despite challenging conditions of heavy fog and strong winds, Gu claimed the championship with a stunning score of 96 points, with all three of her runs scoring over 90 points.

Zhang secured the silver medal with a third-run score of 89.25 points, earning 822.7 FIS points, giving her a strong start in her bid to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Canadian skier Rachael Karker finished third on 87 points.

With this victory, Gu's total number of World Cup wins has reached 15, including 12 titles in the halfpipe, two in slopestyle, and one in big air.

Given that the FIS points from this season's competitions are directly tied to qualification for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and with Cardrona serving as an off-season training base in New Zealand for many Northern Hemisphere athletes, the event attracted a strong field of competitors.

