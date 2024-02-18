Gu Ailing dominates FIS Freeski World Cup Calgary stop with 7th straight win

VANCOUVER, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese freeskier Gu Ailing, also known as Eileen Gu, clinched the women's halfpipe event at the FIS Freeski World Cup stop in Calgary, Canada on Thursday.

This victory marked Gu's 13th gold medal in Freeski World Cup events, with seven of them earned in Calgary.

"I love Calgary, I'm seven-for-seven here," said the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics champion.

"I actually won my first halfpipe World Cup ever here exactly four years ago when I was 16. This is a pretty special place for me. I love it. Let's keep it going. We have another one on Saturday," she added.

Thursday's competition saw Gu Ailing secured the championship with a final score of 93.25 points, followed closely by Canadian Amy Fraser with a score of 89.25 points. The third place went to Britain's Zoe Atkin, who scored 88.00 points.

The Calgary stop holds a unique "back-to-back" events. In 2020, Gu won her first halfpipe World Cup gold here and added another slopestyle gold the following day.

Since the 2021-2022 season, the Calgary stop has featured two halfpipe competitions consecutively within a few days. With this latest triumph, Gu Ailing remains undefeated in any of those competitions.

