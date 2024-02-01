China continues winning streak at Freeski Women's Halfpipe in Winter Youth Olympics

Xinhua) 09:44, February 01, 2024

Gold medallist Liu Yishan (C) of China, silver medallist Chen Zihan (L) of China and bronze medallist Kathryn Gray of the United States pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the Women's Halfpipe Final of freestyle skiing event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Hoengseong, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

HOENGSEONG, South Korea, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Following Eileen Gu and Li Fanghui's success at Lausanne 2020, another Chinese duo dominated the Youth Olympic Games women's halfpipe, as Liu Yishan and Chen Zihan made a 1-2 finish here at Gangwon 2024 on Wednesday.

Liu achieved the highest score of the entire competition, 92.25 points, from the finals second run, and Chen followed to earn silver on 83.75. The bronze medal went to American skier Kathryn Gray with a final score of 79.25.

This also marks the sixth gold medal for the Chinese delegation in this edition of the Winter Youth Olympics and their first in snow events.

From the qualification rounds, the two Chinese athletes consistently displayed their dominance, with Chen leading the pack with a score of 89.00 to secure the top spot for the finals. Liu qualified in the second position on 86.75.

In the finals, after Liu achieved 92.25, Chen aimed to replicate her teammate's success. However, a mistake during her attempt in the third run stopped her.

"Today's competition saw me unleash my full strength. The atmosphere of the event was exhilarating, and everyone pushed each other to elevate the difficulties. Being immersed in such an environment makes it easier to showcase my abilities," Liu said.

"In the competition, we always encourage each other. During the preliminaries, I achieved a better ranking, and she (Liu Yishan) congratulated me happily. In the end, she won the championship, and I also felt very happy," added Chen.

Gold medallist Liu Yishan of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of the Women's Halfpipe Final of freestyle skiing event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Hoengseong, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Silver medallist Chen Zihan of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of the Women's Halfpipe Final of freestyle skiing event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Hoengseong, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

