Feature: Skiing fervor spices up life in NW China

Xinhua) 13:29, December 19, 2023

YINCHUAN, China, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Deftly bypassing obstacles, Ma Tianhao, a 14-year-old skiing enthusiast from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, sped down a snow-covered slope, crossing the finish line amid a cheering crowd.

Completing his two runs with a combined time of 40.22 seconds, Ma clinched gold in the just-concluded Ningxia Junior Alpine Skiing Championships, held at the Yahao International Ski Resort in Jingyuan County, Xihaigu.

"I'm quite satisfied with my performance today," Ma said afterwards. "The trick is to keep your core muscles tight, keep balance, and slide down with minimal turns."

At the finish line, Ma's father, mother and younger sister were cheering for him. They come from south Ningxia's Xinqi Village, just a kilometer from the ski resort.

Before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics spurred a mounting interest in winter sports, winters in Xihaigu were often tedious due to the low temperature and dry climate, especially in Ma's hometown, which used to be cut off by mountains.

All that has changed since the opening of the Yahao resort in 2019. After discovering skiing there, Ma's father, Ma Zhi, quickly became an aficionado, spending almost every day on the snow in winter seasons.

"I ski over five hours every day," he said. "Time flies once I walk onto the piste, and sometimes I even forget to eat lunch. It feels great every time I finish a run."

Encouraged by his father, Ma Tianhao developed an early interest in skiing, often tagging along with him during winter breaks.

For Ma Tianhao, winter is his favorite time of the year. "Skiing has already become an important part of my life. I'm addicted to the feeling of freedom when I glide down the slope," he said.

Since its official opening, the Yahao resort has become a major attraction for skiing enthusiasts, spicing up the lives of locals and people from nearby provinces.

"We received over 57,000 enthusiasts last year. That number is likely to surge this year, as we have lowered ticket prices and upgraded facilities," said resort manager Ding Yong.

For skiing coaches, winter is the busiest time of year. "The passion for learning to ski is particularly high this year. It seems that the peak season has come earlier," said Gou Wei, a skiing coach at the resort.

As a PE teacher at a vocational school in the region, Gou took up skiing years ago, ultimately become a coach. According to him, skiing is about more than just having fun.

"Winter sports teach children to be resilient, as they have to face difficulties, learn to overcome fear, and get up after repetitively falling," he said.

Gou's two sons, Mingyu and Mingrui, also practice skiing under their father's tutelage. "Skiing is my way to release the pressure of school and relax. I've come to know many friends at the ski resort," said 13-year-old Mingyu.

Ma Tianhao's mother and sister also enjoy skiing. The family has spent countless hours on the snow and plans to celebrate Chinese New Year at the resort this year. For them, skiing has brought the family closer together.

Last year, Ma Tianhao transferred to a vocational training school in Yinchuan, the provincial capital, to train as a professional skier. "It's my goal to be a professional athlete, and to represent my country in international competitions," he said.

