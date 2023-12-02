We Are China

Professional ski instructor from New Zealand provides ski training in China

Xinhua) 11:09, December 02, 2023

Yolinde Magill poses for photo at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill is a professional ski instructor from Cardrona, New Zealand. She was attracted by the advanced ski facilities and hospitality of local people during her first visit to China in 2016. Ever since then, she has come to China to provide ski training every winter.

Magill came to Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin at the end of November this year, and worked as an instructor and examiner for Chinese skiers.

She has witnessed the development of winter sports in China. As a ski instructor, she believes the industry here will be well promoted with more international cooperation.

Yolinde Magill (C) warms up with Chinese skiers at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill skies with Chinese skiers in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill provides training for Chinese skiers in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill walks on the way to her residence after training in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill provides training for Chinese skiers in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill orders food on her mobile phone in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023, shows skiers practicing at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill provides training for Chinese skiers in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill provides training for Chinese skiers in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill fills in the evaluation forms for Chinese skiers in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill provides training for Chinese skiers in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill skies at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill (L) demonstrates skiing skills at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill wears helmet before skiing at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill prepares for training at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yolinde Magill provides training for Chinese skiers in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

