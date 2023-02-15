Influx of tourists boosts ice-snow economy of NE China's Jilin Province
Northeast China's Jilin Province has received a significant number of ski lovers during this ski season, who greatly contribute to the ice-snow economy of the province.
A skiing coach gives a lesson. (Photo/Shi Hongyu)
Boasting abundant ice-snow tourism resources and folk cultural activities, the province is home to 75 ski resorts of all kinds and has received an influx of tourists from other parts of the country in the current ski season. Over 80 percent of tourists of Songhua Lake Ski Resort and Beidahu Ski Resort, two world-class ski resorts, are from outside the province, according to the latest data.
"I came here before the Chinese New Year and will remain here till the end of this ski season," said Hu Xianli, a ski enthusiast from Guangzhou, the capital of South China's Guangdong Province, who spent these days skiing in Beidahu Ski Resort. Since the beginning of this ski season, the ski resort has received 260,000 tourists with tourism revenue of 130 million yuan (about $19.07 million).
Jixue Ski Resort in Jilin city has constructed ski slopes of varying difficulty to cater for the needs of a growing number of beginners, according to Qi Xin, general manager of the ski resort. Qi said teenagers account for over 70 percent of the total tourists, and the ski resort has opened more training classes recently.
Photos
Related Stories
- Northeast China's Changchun enjoys fruitful results in expansion of urban greenery
- Traditional fur snowboard craft flourishes through inheritance in Altay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Take high-speed train to see Jilin rime ice scenery
- Charming rime scenery near Songhua River in NE China's Jilin
- Gu Ailing withdraws from X Games through knee injury
- Chinese Narnia: Mesmerizing rime scenery in NE China's Jilin
- Han Jun elected governor of China's Jilin Province
- Beijing to stage China Youth Ski &Snowboard Open
- Olympic ski champions Feuz, Mayer to retire
- Beijing 2022 legacy echoes in northeast China's Changbai Mountains
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.