Influx of tourists boosts ice-snow economy of NE China's Jilin Province

People's Daily Online) 13:32, February 15, 2023

Northeast China's Jilin Province has received a significant number of ski lovers during this ski season, who greatly contribute to the ice-snow economy of the province.

A skiing coach gives a lesson. (Photo/Shi Hongyu)

Boasting abundant ice-snow tourism resources and folk cultural activities, the province is home to 75 ski resorts of all kinds and has received an influx of tourists from other parts of the country in the current ski season. Over 80 percent of tourists of Songhua Lake Ski Resort and Beidahu Ski Resort, two world-class ski resorts, are from outside the province, according to the latest data.

"I came here before the Chinese New Year and will remain here till the end of this ski season," said Hu Xianli, a ski enthusiast from Guangzhou, the capital of South China's Guangdong Province, who spent these days skiing in Beidahu Ski Resort. Since the beginning of this ski season, the ski resort has received 260,000 tourists with tourism revenue of 130 million yuan (about $19.07 million).

Jixue Ski Resort in Jilin city has constructed ski slopes of varying difficulty to cater for the needs of a growing number of beginners, according to Qi Xin, general manager of the ski resort. Qi said teenagers account for over 70 percent of the total tourists, and the ski resort has opened more training classes recently.

