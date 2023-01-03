Olympic ski champions Feuz, Mayer to retire

Beat Feuz of Switzerland poses for a photo during the medal ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill at the National Alpine Skiing Centre, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

GENEVA, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Olympic champions Beat Feuz and Matthias Mayer have both decided to retire, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Monday.

Switzerland's Feuz, 35, who won the men's downhill at the Beijing Winter Games, said events in Wengen and Kitzbuehel, Switzerland, will be his final races, according to FIS.

Four-time reigning World Cup downhill champion Feuz timed one minute and 42.69 seconds at Beijing 2022 to win his only Olympic gold medal.

Matthias Mayer of Autsria poses during the awards ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Alpine Skiing Men's Super-G at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Austria's Mayer, 32, announced his retirement during a snow inspection for last Thursday's race in Bormio, Italy.

Mayer took gold in the downhill at Sochi 2014, and then did so in the Super-G at PyeongChang 2018, before retaining the latter title at Beijing 2022.

