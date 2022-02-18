Swiss Regez, Fiva enjoy 1-2 finish in men's ski cross at Beijing 2022
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Ryan Regez and Alex Fiva, both from Switzerland, finished one-two in the men's ski cross big final at Beijing 2022 here on Friday afternoon.
Switzerland has become the first country to win the Olympic title twice since the medal event's debut at Vancouver 2010.
The 29-year-old Regez, who topped the World Cup rankings in the 2021-22 season, led the four-man final from the start to the end, followed by his 36-year-old compatriot Fiva, the ninth finisher at PyeongChang 2018 but world champion in 2021.
During the race, Fiva provided Regez with a good cover from the first curve to the finish line.
The 29-year-old Sergey Ridzik from the Russian Olympic Committee, the bronze medalist at PyeongChang 2018, finished third again, followed by the 24-year-old Erik Mobaerg from Sweden, the 26th finisher at PyeongChang 2018.
The event's defending champion Brady Leman from Canada, 35, finished six through samll final.
All skiers from France and Canada, the champions of Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 apiece, failed to enter the big final.
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- Taiwan's New Party chairman to attend Beijing 2022 closing ceremony: mainland spokesperson
- Over 200 sci-tech results serve Beijing Winter Olympics
- British Olympic official incredibly pleased with Beijing Olympic Village, competition venues' quality
- Interview: IOC member says Beijing Olympics offers safe environment with well-planned measures
- Beijing 2022 most-watched, digitally engaged Winter Olympics ever: SCMP
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.