Swiss Regez, Fiva enjoy 1-2 finish in men's ski cross at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 16:14, February 18, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Ryan Regez and Alex Fiva, both from Switzerland, finished one-two in the men's ski cross big final at Beijing 2022 here on Friday afternoon.

Switzerland has become the first country to win the Olympic title twice since the medal event's debut at Vancouver 2010.

The 29-year-old Regez, who topped the World Cup rankings in the 2021-22 season, led the four-man final from the start to the end, followed by his 36-year-old compatriot Fiva, the ninth finisher at PyeongChang 2018 but world champion in 2021.

During the race, Fiva provided Regez with a good cover from the first curve to the finish line.

The 29-year-old Sergey Ridzik from the Russian Olympic Committee, the bronze medalist at PyeongChang 2018, finished third again, followed by the 24-year-old Erik Mobaerg from Sweden, the 26th finisher at PyeongChang 2018.

The event's defending champion Brady Leman from Canada, 35, finished six through samll final.

All skiers from France and Canada, the champions of Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 apiece, failed to enter the big final.

