Over 200 sci-tech results serve Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 15:21, February 18, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 200 sci-tech developments have been used to support the Beijing Winter Olympics, a Chinese official said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

In excess of 10,000 researchers from more than 500 teams are behind the over 200 developments rolled out to support Winter Olympics-related events, said Zhu Xuehua, an official with China's Ministry of Science and Technology.

One of the highlights of efforts to host a green Winter Olympics is its sci-tech features, said Yu Hong, an official with the Beijing 2022 organizing committee technical team.

According to Yu, the ice surface of the National Speed Skating Oval and the Capital Indoor Stadium are both made with a carbon dioxide transcritical direct cooling ice machine system, which uses energy more efficiently than conventional refrigerants.

Moreover, the competition zones in Yanqing and Zhangjiakou are serviced by hydrogen-fueled buses, providing transport for teams and support staff, Yu said, adding that all venues for Beijing Winter Olympics are supplied with 100 percent green power.

Zhu said that sci-tech accomplishments not only support the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics but, in the future, they can also play a positive role in high-quality economic and social development.

