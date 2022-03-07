Intense Vasaloppet race once again ends with Norwegian winner

March 07, 2022

MORA, March 6 (Xinhua) -- For the tenth consecutive year, a Norwegian skier on Sunday won the intensive men's Vasaloppet race as the 90-kilometer classic Swedish event celebrates its centenary.

The frenzy ended with Andreas Nygard crossing the finish line first in 3:32:18. However, it was a tight race where Nygard regained the lead just before the line, beating second-placed Emil Persson of Sweden by one second. Local skier Axel Jutterstrom finished third.

Several of the top-seeded participants withdrew after falling, giving the race a dramatic start.

50 skiers remained in the leading group after 24 kilometers, and after 61 kilometers, 23 skiers were separated by just 15 seconds.

With ten kilometers to go, it was even tighter, as 17 skiers were within three seconds of each other.

"I was surprised that we were packed close to the finish line. We were moving very fast," Nygard said after the race, adding that he almost withdrew halfway through after one of his ski poles broke, but continued thanks to assistance from his compatriots.

"There are a lot of emotions, Andreas Joar Thele gave me his ski pole when mine broke during the race, and I managed to deliver. It's so crazy and nice," the Norwegian expressed his feelings.

Vasaloppet has become a fixture in the winter sports calendar since the first competition in 1922, and has grown tremendously over the past hundred years.

Including women elites, hobby athletes and hopeful beginners, 15,800 skiers signed up for the event. Among skiers from 49 countries and regions, He Qinghang of China finished 262nd in the men's race.

