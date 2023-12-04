Highlights of FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:05, December 04, 2023

Gold medalist Alexander Hall (C) of the United States, silver medalist Edouard Therriault (L) of Canada and bronze medalist Andri Ragettli of Switzerland pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the men's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Andri Ragettli of Switzerland competes during the men's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Alexander Hall of the United States competes during the men's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalist Alexander Hall (C) of the United States, silver medalist Edouard Therriault (L) of Canada and bronze medalist Andri Ragettli of Switzerland celebrate in champagne shower during the awarding ceremony after the men's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalist Alexander Hall of the United States poses for photos during the awarding ceremony after the men's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Liu Mengting of China competes during women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Mathilde Gremaud (R) of Switzerland celebrates with Kirsty Muir of Britain during the awarding ceremony after women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Kirsty Muir of Britain competes during women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Elias Syrja of Finland competes during the men's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland competes during women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Flora Tabanelli of Italy competes during women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Mathilde Gremaud (C) of Switzerland celebrates with Kirsty Muir (L) of Britain and Flora Tabanelli of Italy during women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalist Mathilde Gremaud (C) of Switzerland, silver medalist Kirsty Muir (L) of Britain and bronze medalist Flora Tabanelli of Italy celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

