We Are China

China's Gu Ailing competes during qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup

Xinhua) 16:54, December 07, 2023

Gu Ailing of China competes during the women's halfpipe qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Gu Ailing of China competes during the women's halfpipe qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Gu Ailing of China competes during the women's halfpipe qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Gu Ailing of China competes during the women's halfpipe qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Gu Ailing of China reacts after the women's halfpipe qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Gu Ailing of China receives an interview after the women's halfpipe qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Gu Ailing of China reacts after the women's halfpipe qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)