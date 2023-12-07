China's Gu Ailing competes during qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup
Gu Ailing of China competes during the women's halfpipe qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Gu Ailing of China reacts after the women's halfpipe qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Gu Ailing of China receives an interview after the women's halfpipe qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
