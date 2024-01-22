China's Alpine Skiing Center integrates high-level competitions, mass sports

Xinhua) 10:58, January 22, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- One day after China's National Alpine Skiing Championships concluded at the National Alpine Skiing Center (NASC) in Beijing's Yanqing District, nearly 200 amateur skiers participated in the Beijing Ski Open at the same venue on Sunday.

Since the start of this year, the NASC has hosted a series of high-level events in succession, including the FIS Alpine Skiing Far East Cup.

Results of the Championships also determined the event's entry list for the 14th National Winter Games to be held in Yanqing from January 29 to February 4.

Zhang Yuying, who had clinched a bronze medal at the Far East Cup earlier this month, won four titles at the Championships. She expressed her satisfaction and expected to improve her skiing at the upcoming Games.

"The NASC has one of the best skiing tracks and facilities, which will continue to accelerate the development of Alpine skiing in China," said Tang Honglang, leader of Beijing's Alpine skiing team. "More athletes can benefit from the Winter Olympic venue."

Chinese skiers used to train chiefly overseas, but in recent years more have come to practice in Yanqing.

Liu Qianxun, deputy director of the Yanqing sports bureau, noted, "Many young talents are growing up quickly on the snow in China. They represent the future of China's Alpine skiing and will definitely show themselves on the international stage."

Located in northwest Beijing, the Yanqing Olympic Zone features the NASC, the National Sliding Center and the Yanqing Olympic Village. According to the operators, nearly 400,000 visits have been paid to the zone since it opened to public on April 29, 2022.

This winter, ahead of each skiing competition, the zone released a detailed plan for the areas occupied for games and available to the public respectively in advance.

"As one of the competition zones at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Yanqing will keep promoting winter sports among the public and organize more ice-and-snow activities to boost the whole industry," said Liu.

