China sweeps all golds at the Asian Skimo Championships

Xinhua) 10:11, March 07, 2024

JILIN, China, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Asian Ski Mountaineering Championships concluded here on Wednesday, with Chinese athletes dominating the podium by securing all seven gold medals.

In a stunning display of skill and endurance, Chinese competitor Buluer clinched the gold in the men's individual race with a time of 57 minutes and 19 seconds, while Cidan Yuzhen triumphed in the women's event, crossing the finish line in one hour, five minutes and 52 seconds.

Both athletes, not yet twenty, emerged as the biggest winners of the championships in their respective categories. Cidan Yuzhen dominated by winning the women's vertical race, the sprint, and the individual events, whereas Buluer took home two golds in the men's vertical and individual races. The duo also teamed up to win the mixed relay event.

Reflecting on her performance, Cidan Yuzhen expressed satisfaction, especially in her performance in the short-distance event.

"My specialty is long-distance events like the individual race, but this time I also won in sprint race, which makes me see my potential and I'm very happy about that," said the 17-year-old.

Cidan Yuzhen stunned the world last year by winning individual and vertical titles in her Youth World Cup debut in Crevacol Skialp, Italy. Less than a week later, at the World Championships held in Spain, she triumphed in these two events again.

Her relay partner Buluer, who is 18 years old, also began competing internationally last year. He ranked sixth in the man's U18 vertical race at the world championships, the highest place Chinese male athletes had ever had at Skimo Worlds.

Ski mountaineering, with its roots as a traditional mode of transport in snow-covered mountainous regions, has evolved into a competitive sport in the European Alps last century. It was part of the inaugural Winter Olympics in 1924 and is set to make a return at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Traditionally popular in Europe, the sport is broadening its horizons as it prepares for its comeback, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Iran leading the charge in Asia.

"The development of ski mountaineering in Asia is one of our priority areas of development in the world. I really appreciate and sincerely thank CMA for organizing these Asian Championships. This totally corresponds to our vision of our sport," said Pierre Dupont, vice president of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF).

Present at the championships site throughout, Dupont was pleased with the event's organization and praised the venue as suitable for hosting all high-level international competitions.

"The level of competitors there is high, and I am very happy with that. The number of countries and runners participating in this Asian championship is very encouraging for the Asian Council," added Dupont.

More than 60 athletes competed in the championships, with Japan following China in the medal standings with one bronze.

