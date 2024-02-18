Languages

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Fiery little dragon shreds gnar

(People's Daily App) 16:23, February 18, 2024

A rad red snowboarder shreds the gnar, showcasing the prowess of a mini dragon on the slopes in Yantai, Shandong Province on Tuesday.

(Produced by Zou Yun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

