Fiery little dragon shreds gnar
(People's Daily App) 16:23, February 18, 2024
A rad red snowboarder shreds the gnar, showcasing the prowess of a mini dragon on the slopes in Yantai, Shandong Province on Tuesday.
(Produced by Zou Yun)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
