Opera on the slopes, a unique fusion of tradition and skiing

(People's Daily App) 16:09, December 05, 2024

Experience the magical blend of Peking Opera, the quintessence of China, and exhilarating skiing. In this viral video, skiers dressed in classic Peking Opera costumes and costumes from the TV series Journey to the West slide down the slopes at a ski resort in Northeast China's Jilin Province, showcasing the fantastic fusion of tradition and modernity.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing, Di Jingyuan and Zhang Huan; Video source: Courtesy of M.VLangshu)

