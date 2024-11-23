New ski season kicks off in NE China's Jilin

Skiers enjoy the sport at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Nov. 23, 2024. Following the recent snowfall and drop in temperature, a new ski season has kicked off in northeast China's Jilin Province.

Jilin, with rich ice and snow resources, has long been one of the most popular skiing destinations in the country. Due to the rising skiing boom around the country in recent years, the ski resorts in Jilin have seized the opportunity to improve the infrastructures and services. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A skier enjoys the sport at the Wanke Songhua Lake Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Nov. 22, 2024. Following the recent snowfall and drop in temperature, a new ski season has kicked off in northeast China's Jilin Province.

A skier enjoys the sport at the Wanke Songhua Lake Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Nov. 22, 2024. Following the recent snowfall and drop in temperature, a new ski season has kicked off in northeast China's Jilin Province.

Skiers take a rest outside a cafe at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Nov. 23, 2024. Following the recent snowfall and drop in temperature, a new ski season has kicked off in northeast China's Jilin Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 23, 2024 shows the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Following the recent snowfall and drop in temperature, a new ski season has kicked off in northeast China's Jilin Province.

Skiers enjoy the sport at the Wanke Songhua Lake Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Nov. 22, 2024. Following the recent snowfall and drop in temperature, a new ski season has kicked off in northeast China's Jilin Province.

