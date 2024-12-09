Gu Ailing, Li Fanghui dominate FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup at Genting Snow Park

Xinhua) 09:38, December 09, 2024

Gu Ailing of China competes during the women's halfpipe qualification at FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

CHONGLI, China, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Winter Olympic champion Gu Ailing and Li Fanghui secured a one-two finish in the women's final at the FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup held at Genting Snow Park here on Saturday.

Despite the crush in her first run, Gu claimed the title with the game's highest 90.00 points in her second attempt. Li secured the silver medal with her first-run score of 82.75 points. Svea Irving of the United States finished third on 80.00 points.

"I am so grateful for so many of my friends to show up to support me. Some told me that maybe I should drop the competition after my first run, but I decided to carry on considering I'm competing in Genting Snow Park, where one of the best halfpipes in the world is located," Gu told Xinhua with excitement. "Halfpipe competition is tough. The game is half technique and half mentality."

"Genting Snow Park has witnessed some of my best runs in my competition career," said 21-year-old Li. "I've been preparing for this season for the whole year. I withstood the pressure today in this field. I'm really motivated."

With this victory, Gu's total number of World Cup wins has reached 16, including 13 titles in the halfpipe, two in slopestyle, and one in big air.

On the men's side, Beijing Winter Olympic freeski slopestyle silver medalist Nicholas Goepper claimed victory with an impressive 95.00 points from his second run. Following closely behind was Alex Ferreira of the United States. The World Cup defending champion achieved 92.25 points in Saturday's final.

"The halfpipe here is incredible. The venue is amazing... (Being the last one to go) is a nerve-wracking position to be in. Everyone was waiting for me, so I had to come down and see," said Goepper after the competition.

The bronze medal was taken by another American athlete David Wise, who earned 89.00 points from his first run.

Gold medalist Gu Ailing of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the women's halfpipe final at FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalist Gu Ailing (R) of China and silver medalist Li Fanghui of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the women's halfpipe final at FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalist Gu Ailing of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony for the women's halfpipe final at FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gu Ailing of China waves to spectators after winning the women's halfpipe final at FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2024. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Li Fanghui of China competes during the women's halfpipe final at FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 7, 2024. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

