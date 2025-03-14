Market size of ice, snow economy reaches 266 bln yuan in NE China province

People enjoy an ice slide at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

HARBIN, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The market size of the ice and snow economy in Heilongjiang Province, northeast China, reached 266.17 billion yuan (about 37.1 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, of which the output of ice and snow tourism was 182.33 billion yuan, said the provincial bureau of statistics.

During the 2024-2025 winter season, Heilongjiang received 135 million domestic and overseas tourists, up 18.5 percent compared with last year's winter season. Tourist spending also increased by 30.7 percent.

Heilongjiang has taken the lead nationally in establishing a statistical monitoring system for the ice and snow economy this year. Over the past few months, the provincial bureau of statistics collected and sorted data related to the sector with the coordination of departments in taxation, cultural tourism, sports, transportation, agriculture and rural areas and industry and information.

The bureau also carried out a survey on more than 200 key tourism projects in seven categories in the province, including major scenic spots, shopping districts, ice and snow amusement parks, ski resorts, museums, cultural and art galleries, morning and night markets, involving nearly 40,000 business entities.

"The data fully reflected the development results of Heilongjiang as the place to practice the idea that 'ice and snow are also are invaluable assets'," said Yan Huijun, deputy head of the bureau.

The purpose of establishing the statistical monitoring system in the province is to better provide decision-making reference points for promoting the development of the ice and snow economy, Yan said.

With its abundant ice and snow resources, Heilongjiang has successfully cultivated well-known ice and snow tourism brands such as Harbin Ice-Snow World and "Snow Town" in recent years.

China has unveiled an ambitious plan to develop its ice and snow economy as a new economic driver, targeting a total market size of 1.2 trillion yuan by 2027 and 1.5 trillion yuan by 2030, according to a guideline released by the State Council in 2024.

