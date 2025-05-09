Spring sowing in Heilongjiang cultivation areas in full swing

Xinhua) 08:49, May 09, 2025

A drone photo taken on May 8, 2025 shows an agricultural machine conducting soil treatment in a field of a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, the spring sowing in Heilongjiang cultivation areas are in full swing. All agricultural production units of Beidahuang Group, one of China's leading agricultural conglomerates, are seizing the farming season and busy with the sowing operations in both paddy rice fields and dry fields. (Photo by Xu Yingxian/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 8, 2025 shows farmers transplanting seedlings in a paddy rice field of a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Huang Yongxing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 8, 2025 shows a self-driving transplanter powered by the Beidou navigation system operating in a paddy rice field of a farm of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Dang Aihe/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2025 shows an agricultural machine conducting corn sowing operation in a dry field of a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Hou Yue/Xinhua)

A worker of the Beidahuang Group performs post-sowing operations on a tractor in a soybean field of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2025. (Photo by Lin Jinchun/Xinhua)

Farmers operate high-speed transplanters powered by the Beidou satellite navigation system in a paddy rice field of a farm of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 8, 2025. (Photo by Li Xing/Xinhua)

This drone photo taken on May 8, 2025 shows agricultural machinery ready to sow soybeans in a dry field of a farming company under the Beidahuang Group, in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A drone photo taken on May 7, 2025 shows farmers transplanting seedlings in a paddy rice field of a farming company under the Beidahuang Group's branch in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Xu Hongyu/Xinhua)

This drone photo taken on May 8, 2025 shows vast blocks of farmland of a farming company under the Beidahuang Group, in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This photo taken on May 8, 2025 shows a soybean seed sowed in a dry field of a farming company under the Beidahuang Group, in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Workers load soybean seeds and fertilizers at sunset in a field of a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2025. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

