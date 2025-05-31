Terraced rice fields reflect starry skies in Yichun City, China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:00, May 31, 2025

This stack composite photo taken on May 24, 2025 shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in a farm in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in a farm in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in Youyi County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

A photography enthusiast is seen standing in a rice field under the starry sky in a farm in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 24, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

A photography enthusiast take photos in the paddy rice fields under the starry sky in Minle Township, Wuchang City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 24, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This stitched photo shows the Milky Way above the paddy rice fields in Minle Township, Wuchang City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 25, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

Stars are seen reflected on water surface in paddy rice fields in Jiangwan Township of Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 22, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 27, 2025 shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in Heli Town of Tangyuan County, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

This photo shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in Youyi County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on May 26, 2025 shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in Huachuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This photo shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in Ning'an, Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 24, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on May 27, 2025 shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in Fujin, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This stitched photo shows the Milky Way above the paddy rice fields in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 26, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2025 shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in Huachuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

The Milky Way is seen reflected on water surface in paddy rice fields in Jiangwan Township of Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 23, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in Youyi County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 27, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 27, 2025 shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in Fujin, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 27, 2025 shows a paddy rice field in Heli Town of Tangyuan County, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 25, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo shows a paddy rice field under the starry sky in Youyi County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2025. With paddy rice transplanting largely concluded in Heilongjiang, the vast black soil in the province is now dressed in green, hinting the hope for a bountiful harvest. The Milky Way spreading across a starry sky is mirrored in waterlogged paddy rice fields, making a breathtaking scene in the early summer night. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)