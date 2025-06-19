Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event held on bullet train

Xinhua) 10:57, June 19, 2025

Stewards invite passengers to taste Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A steward heats Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A steward shows a cartoon image of Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Stewards show prepared raw meat for making Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A passenger (L) tries to prepare Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Stewards greet passengers for the train D6993 at Harbin West Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Passengers taste Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A steward shows heated Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)