Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event held on bullet train
Stewards invite passengers to taste Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A steward heats Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A steward shows a cartoon image of Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Stewards show prepared raw meat for making Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A passenger (L) tries to prepare Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Stewards greet passengers for the train D6993 at Harbin West Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Passengers taste Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A steward shows heated Qiqihar barbecue on train D6993 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2025. A Qiqihar barbecue cultural experiencing event was held Wednesday on bullet train D6993 running from Harbin West Railway Station to Qiqihar South Railway Station in Heilongjiang Province, offering a rich travel experience to passengers during the journey. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of night sky in Heilongjiang, NE China
- Terraced rice fields reflect starry skies in Yichun City, China's Heilongjiang
- International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicks off in Yichun, China's Heilongjiang
- Jinzu Peak scenic area attracts tourists with stunning sunrise
- 34th Harbin Int'l Economic & Trade Fair held in China's Heilongjiang
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.