View of Pleiades star cluster and crescent moon in China's Heilongjiang
(Xinhua) 08:33, June 24, 2025
This photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pleiades star cluster and a crescent moon in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pleiades star cluster and a crescent moon in Yanshan Town of Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pleiades star cluster and a crescent moon in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
