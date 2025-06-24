View of Pleiades star cluster and crescent moon in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:33, June 24, 2025

This photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pleiades star cluster and a crescent moon in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pleiades star cluster and a crescent moon in Yanshan Town of Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

