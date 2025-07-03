NE China's Fuyuan City develops modern agriculture to improve locals' incomes

Xinhua) 10:23, July 03, 2025

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows a climatic detector at the planting base of cranberry in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows the smart glass greenhouses at a modern agricultural industrial park in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows people touring a rice planting cooperative in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows cranberry seedlings at the cranberry research and development center in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows cranberry seedlings at the planting base of cranberry in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows cranberry tissue culture seedlings at the cranberry research and development center in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows a view of the planting base of cranberry in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Cherry tomatoes are pictured at the smart glass greenhouses at a modern agricultural industrial park in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 2, 2025. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People tour a rice planting cooperative in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 2, 2025. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows the view of a rice planting cooperative in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows the smart glass greenhouses at a modern agricultural industrial park in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows cranberry seedlings at the cranberry research and development center in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Cherry tomatoes are pictured at the smart glass greenhouses at a modern agricultural industrial park in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 2, 2025.. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows a view of the planting base of cranberry in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the easternmost part of China, Fuyuan City is dubbed "the east pole of Huaxia (historical concept representing China)". In recent years, the city has continuously enhanced agricultural standardization and industrialization, vigorously developing modern agriculture that incorporates digital intelligence and ecological sustainability, a move expected to bring prosperity to the border area and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)