View of Kaizhou District in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 16:02, July 04, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a view of Hanfeng Lake in Kaizhou District in southwest China's Chongqing. Kaizhou is noted for a scenic internal lake named Hanfeng, with a capacity of 80 million cubic meters. This artificial lake was built after the completion of the Three Gorges Dam. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

