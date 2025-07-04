View of Kaizhou District in China's Chongqing
An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a view of Hanfeng Lake in Kaizhou District in southwest China's Chongqing. Kaizhou is noted for a scenic internal lake named Hanfeng, with a capacity of 80 million cubic meters. This artificial lake was built after the completion of the Three Gorges Dam. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
