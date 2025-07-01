Confluence of Yangtze and Jialing rivers in Chongqing

(People's Daily App) 14:46, July 01, 2025

The Yangtze and Jialing rivers met and merged with contrasting colors and temperatures at Chaotianmen Wharf in Southwest China's Chongqing on Saturday, creating a striking double-flavor hotpot effect. The phenomenon results mainly from summer rainfall upstream in the Yangtze or Jialing basins. A double-flavor, or yuan yang hotpot, is a divided pot with two broths, usually one spicy and one mild, allowing diners to enjoy two flavors in one meal.

(Produced by Wang Xinyue, Zhou Neng and Xu Zhuo)

