Confluence of Yangtze and Jialing rivers in Chongqing
(People's Daily App) 14:46, July 01, 2025
The Yangtze and Jialing rivers met and merged with contrasting colors and temperatures at Chaotianmen Wharf in Southwest China's Chongqing on Saturday, creating a striking double-flavor hotpot effect. The phenomenon results mainly from summer rainfall upstream in the Yangtze or Jialing basins. A double-flavor, or yuan yang hotpot, is a divided pot with two broths, usually one spicy and one mild, allowing diners to enjoy two flavors in one meal.
(Produced by Wang Xinyue, Zhou Neng and Xu Zhuo)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
