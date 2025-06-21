"8D magic city" unveils panda-themed monorail train in SW China

Xinhua) 13:15, June 21, 2025

A panda-themed monorail train makes its debut in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 18, 2025. (Chongqing Rail Transit (Group) Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

CHONGQING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's renowned "8D magic city," Chongqing, has unveiled a new tourist attraction in the form of the country's first panda-themed straddle-type monorail train.

Its innovative design highlights the city's intricate vertical urban landscape, showcasing how this mountain megacity in southwest China can transform urban rail transit into cultural experiences.

Chongqing, uniquely perched on mountains and divided by rivers, got its 8D nickname because of how it defies traditional urban planning with its awe-inspiring infrastructure and innovative transportation solutions, which are expected to be elevated to a new level thanks to the new train.

At a base of Chongqing Rail Transit (Group) Co., Ltd. in Tongjiayuanzi, the train instantly captivates with its exterior artistry -- minimalist black lines contour a plump panda face on the train head, while it has adorable panda designs on both sides of its streamlined body, along with large panoramic windows and a skylight in the roof.

A panda-themed monorail train makes its debut in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 18, 2025. (Chongqing Rail Transit (Group) Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

Inside, passengers enter a "panda universe." Each carriage is equipped with 12 leather seats shaped like pandas, as well as advertising frames and hanging grips in the shape of a panda head. A plush 1.5-meter panda figure stands center stage, serving as the prime photo spot. Souvenir cabinets shaped as a panda display merchandises.

The carriage's ceiling features full-length skylights, inviting travelers to gaze upon Chongqing's iconic layered cityscape and bridges as the train navigates its elevated tracks.

Apart from its obvious cuteness, the train is also fitted with intelligent lighting, smart windows, temperature control glass, magnetic assistive listening devices and wireless charging capabilities, Zhang Yang, head of the Chongqing tech development center under the CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicle Co., Ltd. told Xinhua on Friday.

Notably, the train employs lightweight and energy-saving technologies such as intelligent variable frequency air conditioning and permanent magnet traction motors, significantly enhancing system efficiency, reducing operational energy consumption, and improving economic viability over the vehicle's entire life cycle, Zhang said.

A panda-themed monorail train makes its debut in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 18, 2025. (Chongqing Rail Transit (Group) Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

The train is based on Chongqing's next-generation monorail technology platform, as the city advances the system which enjoys global fame for the iconic scene of light rail trains passing through a residential building at the Liziba Station.

The platform, which serves as a tech cornerstone of Chongqing's rail transit endeavors, integrates 20 years of operational data and caters to the diverse needs of single and double-axle monorails, and offers customized solutions based on the line capacity and construction costs, said Wang Ningning, executive deputy general manager of the 3rd branch of the Chongqing Rail Transit (Group) Co., Ltd.

It pioneers a dual delivery model of "physical train plus digital asset." This effectively equips each train with a "digital twin," allowing for intelligent management throughout its life cycle from manufacturing to operations, Wang explained.

These technologies enable the train to efficiently serve urban transit routes as well as specific locations such as tourist attractions and airports, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)