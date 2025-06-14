Green development and cultural tourism drive growth in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:33, June 14, 2025

Tourists take a boat to enjoy the scenery at the Wushan section of the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 11, 2025. In recent years, Wushan, Fengjie, and other areas in the Three Gorges Reservoir region in Chongqing have adhered to the principle of green development. While consolidating the ecological strength in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, local authorities have fully leveraged the unique terrain, magnificent landscapes, and rich historical and cultural heritage to promote the development of cultural tourism, effectively boosting local economic and social development. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows a view at the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 9, 2025.

Staff members make drinks at a beverage shop in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 11, 2025.

Tourists visit the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 9, 2025.

Tourists visit a scenic area in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 9, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a cruise ship sailing in Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 11, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows cruise ships sailing at the Wushan section of the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2025.

