B-boy wonder wows Chongqing crowd

(People's Daily App) 13:44, June 06, 2025

A 12-year-old dancer lands a headspin, balances in a one-arm handstand, and finishes with a handstand split freeze at a street dance competition in Chongqing on Saturday. Li Yongqiu, a member of the Chongqing Breakdancing Team, drew attention online for his skill and stage presence. He placed second in the contest after four years of intense training for the competitive breaking scene.

