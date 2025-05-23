View of Chongqing in SW China

Xinhua) 09:16, May 23, 2025

This photo taken on May 22, 2025 shows a view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. In recent years, Chongqing has revitalized its riverfronts along the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers, integrating nature and urban development to showcase its iconic landscape featuring mountains, rivers, cityscape and bridges. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

