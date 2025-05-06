We Are China

Experience the cyberpunk city of Chongqing

(People's Daily App) 15:41, May 06, 2025

Step into a cyberpunk dream in Chongqing! The city's mind-bending "space-folding" vibe and immersive cyberpunk charm steal the show, leaving visitors in awe.

(Produced by Lou Qingqing)

