Night view of Hongyadong scenic area in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:10, May 30, 2025

Tourists enjoy the night view of the Hongyadong scenic area by the Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing, May 28, 2025. Hongyadong in Chongqing is an ancient city gate that has been transformed into a giant suspended building featuring restaurants and other entertainment venues. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

