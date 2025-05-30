Robot industry thriving in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:59, May 30, 2025

Technicians debug an explosion-proof wheeled robot at Sevnce Robotics in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 27, 2025. In recent years, Chongqing has taken multiple measures to promote the development of robot industry. Now it has formed a whole robot industry chain covering R&D, complete machine manufacturing, testing, system integration, parts matching, talent training and application services.

In 2024, Chongqing's robot output exceeded 60,000 sets with an output value over 37 billion yuan (about 5.1 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An explosion-proof quadruped robot is pictured during a test at Sevnce Robotics in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 8, 2025.



Technicians debug an explosion-proof wheeled robot at Sevnce Robotics in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 27, 2025.



A staff member introduces explosion-proof quadruped robots at Sevnce Robotics in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 27, 2025.



An explosion-proof wheeled robot is pictured during a test at Sevnce Robotics in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 27, 2025.



A staff member introduces industrial robots at Huashu Robot in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 15, 2025.



A technician adjusts an explosion-proof quadruped robot at Sevnce Robotics in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 8, 2025.



A staff member debugs a fire-fighting robot at Chongqing Dima Industry Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 29, 2025.



A technician debugs an industrial robot at Huashu Robot in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 15, 2025.



A technician debugs an industrial robot at Huashu Robot in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 15, 2025.



