Drone light show in Chongqing sets new Guinness World Record

Ecns.cn) 15:28, June 18, 2025

Citizens watch a drone light show at Nanan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

The spectacular light show featuring 11,787 drones has set a new Guinness World Record. The display earned the title for the largest aerial image formed by the most drones.

Photo taken on June 17, 2025 shows an aerial image formed by drones at Nanan District, southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

Citizens watch a drone light show at Nanan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

Drones are arranged in order before a light show at Nanan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

