Drone light show in China's Chongqing aims to set new Guinness world record

Xinhua) 14:57, June 18, 2025

A drone light show is staged in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2025.

This event, with 11,787 drones forming luminous patterns across the night sky, was held here on Tuesday evening, aiming to set a new Guinness world record of its kind. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

